Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (hitting .320 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 36 hits and an OBP of .348 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 15th in slugging.
- Tellez has recorded a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including seven multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|15 (78.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.23 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Bielak (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
