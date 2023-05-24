On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and 15 walks while hitting .229.

Winker has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.

In 22.9% of his games this season, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 35 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .179 AVG .286 .333 OBP .381 .231 SLG .314 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 7 8/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 17 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings