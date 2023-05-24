Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Astros Player Props
|Brewers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Astros
|Brewers vs Astros Odds
|Brewers vs Astros Prediction
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.412) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.
- Yelich enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 28 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 45 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.89 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.