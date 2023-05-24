Brian Anderson and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros and Brandon Bielak on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with more than one hit nine times (19.6%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .242 AVG .234 .329 OBP .311 .532 SLG .297 8 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings