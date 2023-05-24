Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) and the Houston Astros (28-20) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (1-1).

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Brewers have been favored 26 times and won 15, or 57.7%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 15-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance to win.
  • Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 201 (4.2 per game).
  • The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 @ Rays L 1-0 Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
May 20 @ Rays L 8-4 Eric Lauer vs Zach Eflin
May 21 @ Rays W 6-4 Freddy Peralta vs Jalen Beeks
May 22 Astros L 12-2 Corbin Burnes vs Cristian Javier
May 23 Astros W 6-0 Colin Rea vs J.P. France
May 24 Astros - Adrian Houser vs Brandon Bielak
May 25 Giants - TBA vs Logan Webb
May 26 Giants - Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
May 27 Giants - Corbin Burnes vs Alex Cobb
May 28 Giants - Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
May 30 @ Blue Jays - Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi

