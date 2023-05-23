On Tuesday, Willy Adames (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

American Family Field

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .208.

In 55.3% of his 47 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (36.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 25 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

