After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .179.
  • In eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), Taylor has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
6 GP 11
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.19 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Astros will send France (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In three games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
