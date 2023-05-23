Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .228 with three doubles and 15 walks.
- Winker has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.
- In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Winker has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (23.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.8%).
- He has scored in 10 games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.179
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.381
|.231
|SLG
|.314
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/7
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- France makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
