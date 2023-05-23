After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .228 with three doubles and 15 walks.

Winker has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.

In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Winker has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (23.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (11.8%).

He has scored in 10 games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .179 AVG .286 .333 OBP .381 .231 SLG .314 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 7 8/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

