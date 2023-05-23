The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
  • Yelich has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.5% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (16 of 44), with more than one RBI seven times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (22 of 44), with two or more runs 11 times (25.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.220 AVG .253
.333 OBP .314
.288 SLG .405
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
8 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
21 GP 23
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%)
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
