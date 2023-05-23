Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, six walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .234 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has an RBI in 14 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.242
|AVG
|.234
|.329
|OBP
|.311
|.532
|SLG
|.297
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/7
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros will send France (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
