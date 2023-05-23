Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers, who play on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 195 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Colin Rea (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 14, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rea has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays L 8-4 Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Jalen Beeks 5/22/2023 Astros L 12-2 Home Corbin Burnes Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Colin Rea J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb 5/26/2023 Giants - Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants - Home Corbin Burnes Alex Cobb 5/28/2023 Giants - Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb

