How to Watch the Brewers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers, who play on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Astros vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Brewers Player Props
|Astros vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 57 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 195 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.18 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Colin Rea (0-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 14, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Rea has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|L 8-4
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jalen Beeks
|5/22/2023
|Astros
|L 12-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Cristian Javier
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Webb
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Alex Cobb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.