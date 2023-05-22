Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros (27-19) and Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 22 at American Family Field. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Astros (-115). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 18 out of the 32 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have an 18-14 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Astros won all of the nine games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) Willy Adames 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.