Yordan Alvarez and Owen Miller will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers hit the field at American Family Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 56 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Milwaukee is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored 193 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Corbin Burnes Matthew Liberatore 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays L 8-4 Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Jalen Beeks 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros - Home Corbin Burnes J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb 5/26/2023 Giants - Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants - Home Corbin Burnes Alex Cobb

