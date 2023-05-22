How to Watch the Brewers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez and Owen Miller will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers hit the field at American Family Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 56 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Milwaukee is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- The Brewers rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Milwaukee has scored 193 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|L 8-4
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jalen Beeks
|5/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Cristian Javier
|5/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|J.P. France
|5/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Brandon Bielak
|5/25/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Webb
|5/26/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Alex Wood
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Alex Cobb
