How to Watch the Sky vs. Mercury Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury will begin their 2023 campaign with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Sky vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Sky vs. Mercury
- Chicago put up just 2.2 more points per game last year (86.3) than Phoenix allowed its opponents to score (84.1).
- The Sky put together a 16-3 record last season in games they scored more than 84.1 points.
- Chicago shot at a 48.1% clip from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Phoenix averaged.
- The Sky compiled a 23-7 straight up record in games they shot over 44.1% from the field.
- Chicago shot 34.5% from three-point distance last season. That's 2.2 percentage points lower than Phoenix allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36.7%).
- The Sky had a 15-1 record when the team made more than 36.7% of their three-point attempts.
- Phoenix and Chicago rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 31.2 and 34.8 boards per game last season, respectively.
