Caroline Garcia 2023 French Open Odds
Caroline Garcia goes into the French Open following her Internazionali BNL d'Italia ended with a defeat to Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the round of 32. Garcia's opening match is against Xiyu Wang (in the round of 128). Garcia is +5000 to win it all at Stade Roland Garros.
Garcia at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Garcia's Next Match
Garcia will open up at the French Open by facing Wang in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).
Garcia is listed at -250 to win her next match against Wang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Caroline Garcia Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1200
- US Open odds to win: +1000
- French Open odds to win: +5000
Garcia Stats
- Garcia came up short in her most recent match, 4-6, 4-6 against Osorio Serrano in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 13, 2023.
- Garcia is 56-22 over the past year, with four tournament titles.
- Garcia has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a record of 13-5 on that surface.
- Garcia has played 23.5 games per match in her 78 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Over the past year, Garcia has played 18 matches on clay, and 22.4 games per match.
- Garcia, over the past 12 months, has won 80.8% of her service games and 28.3% of her return games.
- Garcia has claimed 79.0% of her service games on clay over the past year and 32.2% of her return games.
