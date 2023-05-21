Brewers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
The Brewers have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-140). An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.
Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-140
|+115
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 45 chances.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-8
|11-13
|10-9
|14-12
|17-13
|7-8
