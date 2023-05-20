Sahith Theegala will be among those at the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Looking to place a wager on Theegala at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Theegala has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Theegala has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Theegala finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Theegala has made the cut 14 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 27 -6 278 0 25 6 9 $6.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The courses that Theegala has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,326 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala finished in the 55th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Theegala was better than just 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Theegala shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Theegala carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Theegala's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that last outing, Theegala's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Theegala finished the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Theegala carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

