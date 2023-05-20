Held from May 18-21, Russell Henley is set to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Looking to place a wager on Henley at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Russell Henley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Henley has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Henley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Henley has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Henley is hoping for his fourth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Henley will look to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -7 278 1 13 3 4 $3.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Henley's past nine appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 46th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Henley finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Oak Hill Country Club checks in at 7,394 yards, 65 yards longer than the average course Henley has played in the past year (7,329 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Henley's Last Time Out

Henley was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of the field.

His 3.82-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 92nd percentile of the field.

Henley shot better than 34% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Henley did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Henley carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

Henley's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

In that last outing, Henley's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Henley finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Henley finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Henley Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

