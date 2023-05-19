For lifelong college baseball fans, the more games you get to see, the better. That's why we've compiled the list below, which shows you how to watch or live stream every NCAA baseball game that's airing on Fubo on Friday, May 19.

Watch College of Charleston at Northeastern Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon at Utah Baseball

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Maryland at Penn State Baseball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stanford at Washington State Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Notre Dame at Boston College Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Indiana at Michigan State Baseball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Air Force at UNLV Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch California at Washington Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nevada at San Jose State Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Fresno State Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UCLA at Arizona State Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.