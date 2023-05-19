Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (7-0) for the Rays and Adrian Houser for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +225 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (183 total, 4.3 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule