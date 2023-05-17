The Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-2) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-2, 3.35 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, a 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117 in eight games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore will start for the Cardinals, his first this season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old southpaw.

