Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Yelich, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .258/.341/.424 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .311/.398/.533 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox May. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has eight doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (35 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .285/.382/.593 slash line so far this year.

Gorman has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .346 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 13 1-for-1 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 12 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0

