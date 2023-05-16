When the St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) and Milwaukee Brewers (23-18) face off at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 16, Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +150. An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 21 games this season and won nine (42.9%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

St. Louis has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 1-4 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

