Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Brewers have +150 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +150 odds on it winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 41 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 10-10 10-8 13-10 17-12 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.