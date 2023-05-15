On Monday, May 15 at 7:45 PM ET, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-115). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 25 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 15-10 (60%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with six wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 5-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

