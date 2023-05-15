How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddy Peralta starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB play with 49 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .393 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Brewers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).
- Milwaukee is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (179 total).
- The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Brewers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.240).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Peralta is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Peralta will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Josh Taylor
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Yonny Chirinos
