The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-6.5) 201 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 201.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-6.5) 201 -263 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) 200.5 -270 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per contest (third in league).
  • These two teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 32.1 more than this game's point total.
  • These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 21.3 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9
Marcus Smart 14.5 -115 11.5
Al Horford 8.5 +100 9.8

