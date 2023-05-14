Christian Yelich leads the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) into a contest versus the Kansas City Royals (12-29) following his two-homer performance in a 4-3 victory over the Royals. It begins at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (0-3) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (0-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-6, 6.02 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will hand the ball to Rea (0-3) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.94 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .216.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.02 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went nine innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has a 6.02 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.

Lyles enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Lyles will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

This season, the 32-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.02), 44th in WHIP (1.236), and 64th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.