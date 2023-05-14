Sunday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) clashing at American Family Field (on May 14) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (0-3) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-6).

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -165 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with 170 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

