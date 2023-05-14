Sunday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) clashing at American Family Field (on May 14) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Brewers.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (0-3) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-6).

Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Brewers have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -165 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win.
  • Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with 170 total runs scored this season.
  • The Brewers' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 8 Dodgers W 9-3 Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
May 9 Dodgers L 6-2 Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
May 10 Dodgers L 8-1 Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
May 12 Royals W 5-1 Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
May 13 Royals W 4-3 Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
May 14 Royals - Colin Rea vs Jordan Lyles
May 15 @ Cardinals - Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
May 16 @ Cardinals - Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
May 17 @ Cardinals - Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
May 19 @ Rays - Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
May 20 @ Rays - Freddy Peralta vs Zach Eflin

