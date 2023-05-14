Brewers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) clashing at American Family Field (on May 14) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Brewers.
The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (0-3) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-6).
Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Royals Player Props
|Brewers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Royals
|Brewers vs Royals Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -165 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with 170 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
|May 19
|@ Rays
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Shane McClanahan
|May 20
|@ Rays
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.