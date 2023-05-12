When the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-27) match up at American Family Field on Friday, May 12, Corbin Burnes will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Royals will send Josh Taylor to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 12 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Brewers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 1-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

