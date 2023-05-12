Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Josh Taylor on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in MLB play with 43 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 19th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Brewers are 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 19th in runs scored with 161 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 3.69 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.254).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Burnes is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Burnes is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Adrian Houser Ross Stripling 5/8/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Freddy Peralta Tony Gonsolin 5/9/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Eric Lauer Noah Syndergaard 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals - Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals - Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Eric Lauer Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.