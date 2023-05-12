How to Watch the Brewers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Josh Taylor on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 12th in MLB play with 43 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is 19th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers are 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in runs scored with 161 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 3.69 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.254).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Burnes is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Burnes is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/7/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ross Stripling
|5/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Josh Taylor
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Adam Wainwright
