Brewers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM on May 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound, while Josh Taylor will take the ball for the Royals.
Brewers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Brewers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 161 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers' 3.69 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|W 7-3
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 9
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Eric Lauer vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 10
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Josh Taylor
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Greinke
|May 14
|Royals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Lyles
|May 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jack Flaherty
|May 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Adam Wainwright
