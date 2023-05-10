The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .229 with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven home a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

