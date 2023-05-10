The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is hitting .229 with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adames has driven home a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, one per game).
  • Kershaw (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
