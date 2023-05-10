The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .291 with three doubles and three walks.

In 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), Miller has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 21 games this year.

Miller has had an RBI in five games this season.

In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings