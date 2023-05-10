In a Wednesday NBA Playoff slate that has two compelling matchups, the Miami Heat versus the New York Knicks is a game to catch.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks play host to the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 47-35

47-35 MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -3.5

NY -3.5 NY Odds to Win: -168

-168 MIA Odds to Win: +139

+139 Total: 209 points

The Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 44-38

44-38 LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st) LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -7

GS -7 GS Odds to Win: -307

-307 LAL Odds to Win: +247

+247 Total: 225 points

