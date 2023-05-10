Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rockies.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is batting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- This year, Brosseau has recorded at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of 19 games so far this year.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, one per game).
- Kershaw (5-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.53 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), 13th in WHIP (.984), and 14th in K/9 (10.1).
