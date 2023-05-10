On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .363, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • Yelich is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Yelich has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (25.7%).
  • Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (11.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this season (34.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.4%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 54.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 25.7%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (5-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.
