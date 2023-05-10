The Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15) and Milwaukee Brewers (20-16) meet on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (5-2) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (3-1).

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (5-2, 2.53 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-1, 2.31 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 36-year-old has put together a 2.31 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.

Miley is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Miley will look to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (5-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.53 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across seven games.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In seven starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

The 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

