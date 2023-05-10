Oddsmakers have set player props for Freddie Freeman and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .229/.325/.420 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (5-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kershaw has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .984 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 5 4.2 8 4 4 7 5 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Giants Apr. 12 6.0 5 3 2 4 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 43 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 20 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.373/.469 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has 23 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .209/.376/.545 on the season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

