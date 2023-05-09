Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Dodgers on May 9, 2023
Player props can be found for Freddie Freeman and Willy Adames, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Adames Stats
- Adames has put up 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .236/.333/.433 so far this season.
- Adames will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Giants
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Giants
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (26 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .239/.325/.523 on the year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
Bet on player props for Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Syndergaard Stats
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.
- In six starts this season, Syndergaard has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
Syndergaard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Apr. 25
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 8
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|2
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eric Lauer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has collected 43 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .301/.378/.483 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI (22 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .210/.382/.562 so far this season.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.