The Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) and the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) will go head to head on Tuesday, May 9 at American Family Field, with Noah Syndergaard starting for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +100. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 6.32 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (3-3, 4.40 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 19, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 17-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

