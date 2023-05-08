Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Giants.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Dodgers Player Props
|Brewers vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Dodgers
|Brewers vs Dodgers Odds
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .236 with four doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 55.9% of his 34 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (21.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Gonsolin (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.