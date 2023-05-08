Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .236 with four doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 55.9% of his 34 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings