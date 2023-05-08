Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has a home run while hitting .167.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Gonsolin (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
