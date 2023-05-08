The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 26 hits, which is tops among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .248 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had an RBI in 14 games this year (45.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (9.7%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 19 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

