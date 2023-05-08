Christian Yelich -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.364) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich has had an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
  • He has scored in 54.5% of his games this season (18 of 33), with two or more runs nine times (27.3%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (47.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 34 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Dodgers will look to Gonsolin (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
