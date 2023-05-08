The Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series defeat to the Giants, and the Dodgers a series win over the Padres.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to the mound, while Tony Gonsolin will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.12, a 3.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.240.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Peralta has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third this season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In two appearances this season, he has a 3.38 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .233 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.