On Sunday, William Contreras (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .272 with 13 walks and 11 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 26 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (23.1%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 26 games so far this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings