Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Giants on May 7, 2023
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Rowdy Tellez and others in this contest.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has collected 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He's slashed .248/.333/.554 so far this season.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Yelich Stats
- Christian Yelich has four doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (29 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .234/.317/.363 slash line on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
