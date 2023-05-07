Brewers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) and the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 7.
The Giants will give the nod to Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser.
Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Milwaukee scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (142 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Brewers have the sixth-best ERA (3.56) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|L 7-1
|Eric Lauer vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|L 9-6
|Wade Miley vs Connor Seabold
|May 5
|@ Giants
|L 6-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
|May 6
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
|May 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ross Stripling
|May 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 12
|Royals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Ryan Yarbrough
|May 13
|Royals
|-
|Colin Rea vs Zack Greinke
