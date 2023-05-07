Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) and the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at Oracle Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 7.

The Giants will give the nod to Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Brewers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (142 total, 4.3 per game).

The Brewers have the sixth-best ERA (3.56) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule