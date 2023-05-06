Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Adames has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), with two or more runs four times (12.5%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.43), 47th in WHIP (1.290), and 33rd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
